Great Point Media Launches Distribution Arm With Full 2018 Slate, Including Judy Greer’s Directorial Debut

This year’s Sundance Film Festival will have to make some room for a brand new distributor, as UK-based media fund manager Great Point Media has announced they’re getting jumping into the market, and are planning to release 8-12 titles per year in theaters across the country. Per an official release, the company has already assembled a full slate for 2018, with $10 million in P&A committed to date. The Great Point team will be on the ground at Sundance, scouting possible projects to round out their 2019 slate.

“At a time of great change in the market, we’re proud to be giving filmgoers the chance to experience exceptional independent films in some of the best theatres around the U.S.,” GPM co-founder Robert Halmi said in an official statement. “We’re very excited to launch this division and to deliver compelling stories from great filmmakers with casts audiences know and love,” co-founder Jim Reeve added.

The company already has at least one Sundance alum in the can: Andrew Dosunmu’s “Where Is Kyra?,” which bowed at the festival last year and will be released into theaters by Great Point this spring. Starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kiefer Sutherland, the drama follows the eponymous Kira as she attempts to right herself after the death of her mother. At last year’s festival, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn billed it as possessing Pfeiffer’s best performance in years.

Great Point will also release a trio of new titles during its early spring launch, including Judy Greer’s directorial debut “A Happening of Monumental Proportions” (complete with an all-star cast that includes Allison Janney, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, and Common), Jim Loach’s coming-of-age tale “Measure of a Man,” and Richard Levine’s adaptation of the Francine Prose novel “Submission,” starring Stanley Tucci and Kyra Sedgwick.

For its debut slate, Great Point Media has partnered with distribution veterans Mark Urman (Paladin), Jeff Lipsky (Glass Half Full) and Michael Silberman, with GPM commercial manager Matt Stevens overseeing the releases from the company’s London office.

