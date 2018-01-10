Greta Gerwig is ‘Heartbroken’ Working With Woody Allen Caused Dylan Farrow Pain: ‘I Will Not Work With Him Again’

Gerwig is ready to talk about her regrets over working with Woody Allen.

When Greta Gerwig was asked backstage at the Golden Globes whether or not she regrets working with Woody Allen, her answer made headlines for being somewhat non-definitive. The writer-director told press that she hadn’t yet “come down on one side or the other” but stressed that she has taken the issue to heart and that she has thought about it deeply. Now Gerwig is finally ready to make her thoughts about her past with Allen loud and clear.

Gerwig joined Aaron Sorkin for an interview with The New York Times and said she absolutely regrets working with Woody Allen, despite the fact that she can’t deny that Allen’s work has informed her as an artist. The writer-director appeared in Allen’s “To Rome With Love,” which also starred Ellen Page and Jesse Eisenberg.

“I would like to speak specifically to the Woody Allen question, which I have been asked about a couple of times recently, as I worked for him on a film that came out in 2012,” Gerwig told The Times. “It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say. I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film.”

“I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again,” she continued. “Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”

Farrow, who has accused Allen of molesting her as a child and has been calling out celebrities such as Justin Timberlake and Blake Lively for advocating for the #MeToo anti-harassment movement while supporting Allen, thanked Gerwig for her words in the interview.

“Greta, thank you for your voice,” Farrow wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for your words. Please know they are deeply felt and appreciated.”

Gerwig joins her “To Rome With Love” co-star Ellen Page and other actors such as Griffin Newman and David Krumholtz in speaking publicly about regrets over working with Allen.