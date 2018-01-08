Greta Gerwig Says She Hasn’t Yet ‘Come Down on One Side’ on Whether She Regrets Working with Woody Allen

The "Lady Bird" writer-director appeared in Allen's 2012 film "To Rome with Love."

After accepting the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Golden Globe for her solo writing-directing debut, “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig was asked by a reporter at the backstage Q&A whether she regrets her decision to appear in Woody Allen’s 2012 film “To Rome with Love.”

“I’m so thrilled to be here tonight as a writer-director-creator, and to be making my own movies and putting that forth,” said Gerwig (watch below), flanked by “Lady Bird” star Saoirse Ronan, who won a Best Actress statuette. Gerwig said the Allen question is “something that I’ve thought deeply about and I care deeply about, and I haven’t even had an opportunity to have an in-depth discussion where I come down on one side or the other. But it’s something I definitely take to heart, and, honestly, my job right now I think is to occupy the position of a writer and director, and to be that person, and to tell those stories.”

Earlier this week, David Krumholtz, who appeared in Allen’s latest film, “Wonder Wheel,” tweeted that the decision to partake in the film was “one of the most heartbreaking mistakes” of his life. This past fall, Gerwig’s “To Rome with Love” co-star Ellen Page called working with Allen “the biggest regret of my career,” a declaration that came a few weeks after Griffin Newman — who appears in an upcoming Allen film — revealed that he donated his entire salary from that project to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN).

Allen’s estranged, adoptive daughter with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, claims that he sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old, an allegation Allen denies. Dylan Farrow authored a December LA Times op-ed that asked in its headline, “Why has the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen?” In the piece, she specifically called out Kate Winslet, Blake Lively, and Gerwig for continuing to work with him, noting that Gerwig has called Allen her “idol,” but also told Fresh Air host Terry Gross in November 2017 that “it’s all very difficult to talk about,” as “I’m living in that space of fear of being worried about how I talk about it and what I say.”

At the Golden Globes, Gerwig, Ronan, and scores more stars wore black to support both the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up, an initiative that raises awareness and legal aid for victims of workplace sexual misconduct.

