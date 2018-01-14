‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2 Trailer: The Fight for Freedom Continues in Emmy-Winning Drama — Watch

The show returns to Hulu in April 2018.

It terrified us with its bleak vision of what America could become in Season 1 — and swept the Emmys and Golden Globes in the process. Now, Hulu’s searing adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s iconic dystopian novel is on the verge of continuing the story beyond the original ending of the book, to the toughest reaches of this brutal world.

Season 2, premiering this April, brings with it the return of Offred (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss) and (per the official Hulu summary) “her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. ‘Gilead is within you’ is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season 2, Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.”

Developed by Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, and Moss, the cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel.

We know only a little bit about what to expect from Season 2, except that we’ll continue to see more of Gilead, especially the horrific-sounding Colonies, where women who are unable to fit into the new regime are sent to work until they die.

Check out the first official teaser for Season 2, as well as a few mesmerizing first look photos, below. “The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres April 25, 2018, exclusively on Hulu.