‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Wins the 2018 Golden Globe for Best TV Drama

"The Handmaid's Tale" took the top TV prize Sunday night during the ceremony hosted by Seth Meyers.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was named Best Drama Series at the 2018 Golden Globes tonight, rising above a slate of nominees which proved the growing dominance of streaming platforms in the TV sphere. Elisabeth Moss also won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

This year’s slate of nominees was, for the Golden Globes, surprisingly focused on established veterans as opposed to newcomers to the category. Of the five shows, four of them were previously nominated last year: “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things,” and “This Is Us.”

The only non-returning nominee, “Westworld,” wasn’t eligible in 2017 as Season 2 is still in production. Instead, “The Handmaid’s Tale” took the fifth slot.

This wasn’t entirely unexpected given the way “The Handmaid’s Tale” triumphed at the 2017 Emmy Awards, winning eight awards out of 13 nominations, including Best Drama, Best Actress for Elisabeth Moss, and Best Supporting Actress for Ann Dowd. But Netflix’s “The Crown,” nominated for its second season after winning last year, may have lost to the Hulu drama in September but was still recognized by the HFPA, with last year’s Best Actress winner Claire Foy also nominated.

The 75th Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 7, 2018. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.