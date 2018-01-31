Hayley Atwell Vows Never to Work With Woody Allen Again, Calls His Direction ‘Bizarre’ on ‘Cassandra’s Dream’

Atwell starred opposite Colin Farrell and Ewan McGregor in Allen's 2007 drama.

Hayley Atwell is joining the growing list of actors speaking out about their regrets over working with Woody Allen in the past. The actress starred opposite Colin Farrell and Ewan McGregor in Allen’s 2007 drama-thriller “Cassandra’s Dream.” Attwell told The Guardian that she had never starred in a feature film up to that point in her career, so she considered the chance to work with Allen a “great opportunity.” But working with Allen wasn’t even as great she thought it would be.

“I haven’t spoken about this before. It was my first film and I didn’t feel directed by him at all,” Atwell said. “I didn’t have any kind of relationship with him. And that was fine but bizarre. It was a great opportunity, so I did the best I could and left.”

Atwell goes on to say that she didn’t know about the allegations against Allen at the time. Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow alleges the director molested her as a child. Farrow has been putting the pressure on Hollywood in recent weeks to speak out against Allen as the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements dominate the cultural conversation. Now that Atwell does know about Farrow’s claims, she vows never to work with Allen again.

“I didn’t know back then what I know now. Would I work with him now? No,” Atwell said. “And I stand in solidarity with his daughter and offer an apology to her if my contribution to his work has caused her suffering or made her feel dismissed in any way. It’s exciting that I can say this now and I’m not going to be blacklisted.”

By speaking out publicly against Allen, Atwell joins the likes of Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall, Ellen Page, Timothee Chalamet, and more. While numerous actors have renounced their involvement with working with Allen, others like Diane Keaton and Alec Baldwin have continued to support him.