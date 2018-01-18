‘Heathers’ Trailer: The Cult Classic Returns, This Time as a TV Show — Watch

The series premieres in March.

Now that Winona Ryder has made her comeback, it appears that “Heathers” is next. The cult classic has been remade for television courtesy of the Paramount Network, formerly known as Spike TV, with a new cast and fresh setting lest the millennial audience be alienated by a property that was first released before many of them were born. Watch the trailer below.

Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Grace Victoria Cox, Jasmine Mathews, James Scully, and Nikki SooHoo star in the show; true to the title, three of them play characters named Heather. Cox plays Veronica Sawyer, who was previously portrayed by Ryder. Per the synopsis, this new iteration is to be an “hour-long pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day, as heroine Veronica Sawyer deals with a very different but equally vicious group of Heathers.”

Shannen Doherty (who likewise starred in the original movie) will have a recurring role, as will Selma Blair. “Heathers” wasn’t a box-office success when it first hit theaters in 1988, but positive reviews and a strong showing on VHS helped it attain cult status. The new show will premiere on the Paramount Network on March 7.