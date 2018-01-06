Helena Bonham Carter Is ‘All but Confirmed’ to Join ‘The Crown’ as Princess Margaret

She'll be taking over for Vanessa Kirby in the show's third season.

Heavy lies “The Crown,” whose recently released second season garnered nearly as much acclaim as the first. The regal series may soon have some help shouldering that burden from Helena Bonham Carter, as the Evening Standard says the actress is “all but confirmed” to play Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama’s third season.

The Oscar nominee would be taking over for Vanessa Kirby, who’s portrayed the fan favorite during the first two seasons of “The Crown”; the next round of episodes will jump forward in time, necessitating a casting change. Commenting on the heigh disparity between Kirby and Bonham Carter, showrunner told IndieWire yesterday that “we’re returning to the size Margaret really is!”

Princess Margaret isn’t the only role being recast: Claire Foy’s acclaimed run as Queen Elizabeth II is also coming to an end, and Olivia Colman will be taking over for her. Bonham Carter recently starred in the BBC One drama “Love, Nina” as well as the films “Cinderella,” “Suffragette,” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”