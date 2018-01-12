‘Here and Now’ Trailer: Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter Have a New Kind of Modern Family in HBO Series

The latest series from "True Blood" and "Six Feet Under" creator Alan Ball premieres February 11.

In case you’re wondering whether “Here and Now,” the upcoming HBO drama, addresses current national attitudes, one of the characters literally says at one point “Because the country’s a mess right now?” But rather than address that uncertainty through one perspective, the first trailer for the show presents two different families.

“Here and Now” features Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter as a couple who have adopted children from Vietnam, Colombia, and Liberia. Now that all the children are older, the show tracks how the family dynamic changes between parents and siblings, including the couple’s lone biological child. To complicate matters, one of the children’s therapist and his family find themselves connected in ways they hadn’t anticipated.

Ostensibly set in Portland, “Here and Now” looks like it will split its time between city life and the natural wonders of the Pacific Northwest. In addition to Robbins and Hunter, the show’s ensemble also includes Peter Macdissi, Jerrika Hinton, Daniel Zovatto, Sosie Bacon, Andy Bean, Raymond Lee, and Joe Williamson.

The series comes from Alan Ball, who previously created “True Blood” and “Six Feet Under” for the network, so there are naturally some metaphysical aspects to the show as well. Flashbacks and flickering candles hint that this series is going to be focused on much more than what’s happening in the…well…you know.

Watch the full trailer (complete with a mystifying elk vision) below:

“Here and Now” premieres February 11 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

