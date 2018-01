The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2018 (A Running List)

Refreshed weekly, here's a chart of 2018's twenty highest-grossing specialty films.

The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — which we define to include independent, foreign (including Bollywood films), and/or documentary films — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2018 AND/OR were acquired or produced for 2018 distribution by an independent distributor (including STX Films, Annapurna, A24, Entertainment Studios, Amazon, Netflix, Aviron, and Bleecker Street) or a studio or its specialty division (including Fox Searchlight, Sony Pictures Classics, and Focus Features).

When provided, this list also includes budgets for each film. Last year’s list can be found here.

Grosses include all reported grosses (via BoxOfficeMojo) up to January 9, 2018. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon.

1. “Goldbuster”

Distributor: Well Go USA

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 5

Opening Theater Count: 24

Opening Average: $3,299

Current Gross: $79,180

2. “Namiya”

Distributor: China Lion

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 5

Opening Theater Count: 21

Opening Average: $1,885

Current Gross: $39,584

3. “Django”

Distributor: Under the Milky Way

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 5

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $2,931

Current Gross: $11,722

4. “In Between”

Distributor: Film Movement

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 5

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $2,944

Current Gross: $11,498

5. “In the Land of the Pomegranates”

Distributor: First Run

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 5

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $3,072

Current Gross: $3,072

