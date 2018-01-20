‘Holiday’ Teaser: Isabella Eklöf’s Feature Debut May Be the Darkest Film at Sundance — Watch (Exclusive)

Victoria Carmen Sonne stars as a woman in trouble.

A great many movies premiere at Sundance every year, some more attention-grabbing than others. Isabella Eklöf’s feature debut looks like it could get people talking: “Holiday” stars Victoria Carmen Sonne as a young woman who gets in over her head with a drug lord in the Turkish Riviera. Watch an exclusive teaser below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Young and beautiful Sascha discovers her dream life of recklessness and fun comes at a price when she is welcomed into the ‘family’ of her drug lord boyfriend at his holiday villa in the port city of Bodrum on the Turkish Riviera. Physical and psychological violence are a way of life in this volatile household, but when Sascha seeks the attention of another man, the velvet veneer is stripped raw to the bone. Is it possible that she could still leave this life of luxury and violence behind?

“The trophy girlfriend leaves the sidelines to take centre stage in a story that looks sun-kissed, fun and sexy until the tables are turned — much like its central character.”

Lai Yde and Thijs Römer co-star in the film, which marks Eklöf’s debut as a writer/director. “Holiday” has its world premiere tomorrow night and is currently seeking U.S. distribution.