‘Hot Streets’ Trailer: ‘Rick and Morty’ Creator Justin Roiland Is a Cowardly Dog in New Adult Swim Show

Justin Roiland, who voices both Rick and Morty, will play a talking dog named Chubbie Webbers in the new series.

“Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland has become something of a rock star to fans of the time-traveling animated comedy, of which there are many. The show is so popular that news of Roiland lending his voice talents to a new show is a strong enough seal of approval to make “Hot Streets” worth checking out. In the new Adult Swim series, which recently released a new trailer, Roiland will play a cowardly talking dog named Chubbie Webbers. A lovable dog may be a stretch from the acid-tongued Rick Sanchez, whom Roiland is famous for playing, but we have confidence Roiland can deliver. (He also plays Morty, Rick’s risk-averse grandson).

One of four pilots tested by the network in 2016, “Hot Streets” follows the supernatural investigations of an FBI agent, his partner, his niece, and her dog. It was created by Bryan Wysol, who has written for season 2 of “Rick and Morty” as well as four episodes of “Robot Chicken.” Roiland counts among a team of executive producers, as well as “Robot Chicken” co-creator Seth Green.

Watch the first trailer below: