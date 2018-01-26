Idris Elba, Emmy Rossum, and More Share Their Most Important Filmmaking Advice: ‘Be Honest in Whatever You Make’

Elba joined Paul Dano, Emmy Rossum, and more Sundance 2018 stars to share words of inspiration with Adobe.

Adobe celebrated #DiverseVoices this year at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival by asking actors and filmmakers to share words of inspiration to the next generation of talented artists. Actors such as Idris Elba, Emmy Rossum, and Paul Dano got in front of the Adobe camera at the IndieWire Studio presented by Dropbox to advice young artists to remain honest and think inclusively as their careers continue to grow.

“What’s really important because of the state of the world a this point is you be honest, be honest in whatever you make,” said Elba, who came to Sundance to premiere his directorial debut “Yardie.”

“You can make a YouTube film or a feature film, but whatever it is you make just be honest,” he said. “At this point in our world, we need honesty. We need to be able to represent who we are as people so other people can understand us more. Just be honest about it.”

Watch Elba and more of Sundance’s biggest stars share his advice in the videos below.