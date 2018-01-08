‘In the Fade’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film

"In the Fade," starring Diane Kruger and directed by Fatih Akin, took home the Golden Globe at the 2018 ceremony.

“In the Fade” took home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2018 awards ceremony.

Set in Hamburg, “In the Fade” stars Diane Kruger and was directed by Fatih Akin. It made its premiere at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. It was selected as Germany’s official Oscar entry for Best Foreign Language Film, and was on the December shortlist.

“In the Fade” beat out other nominees include Ruben Östlund’s “The Square” (Sweden, Germany, France), Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Loveless” (Russia), Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father” (Cambodia), and Sebastian Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman” (Chile).

The 75th Annual Golden Globes were presented January 7, during a live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.

