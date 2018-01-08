‘Get Out,’ ‘The Shape of Water,’ and More of the Year’s Best Indies Get Reimagined as Comic Strips

You've seen "Get Out" and "Good Time" on the big screen, but what about as comic books? These five designs are eye-poppingly awesome.

There are many ways to celebrate the best movies of the year. Many of us decide to assemble a Top 10 list, but illustrator Ben Matsuya has chosen a different way of honoring 2017’s greatest achievements. The comic book artist took five of the year’s best indie films and reimagined them as comic strip panels, from “Get Out” to “The Shape of Water,” “Okja,” “Good Time,” and “The Florida Project.”

If you’re familiar with any of these five films, then you’re bound to enjoy the detail that went into making each comic strip. The panels include the biggest moments from each film and are bound to evoke the same feelings you had when watching each indie for the first time. Try not to look at the last panel on “The Florida Project” strip and not get choked up.

Matsuya also made sure to illustrate each films’ most iconic image as well, from Daniel Kaluuya’s hypnotized expression in “Get Out” to Sally Hawkins’ underwater embrace in “The Shape of Water.”

Check out the comic book strips below. Head over to Matsuya’s website for more original illustrations.

Ben Matsuya

