IndieWire Announces Our First-Ever IndieWire Studio at Sundance

Presented by Dropbox, the IndieWire Studio at Sundance will feature video interviews with more than 100 actors and filmmakers ranging from Ethan Hawke to M.I.A. to Gus Van Sant.

IndieWire is proud to announce the inaugural IndieWire Studio at Sundance, presented by Dropbox, on Park City’s Main Street. With daily video interviews at its exclusive studio, it will serve as a destination for scores of actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, composers and documentary subjects.

From from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 19 through Monday, January 22, IndieWire will sit down with approximately 100 entertainment luminaries at 625 Main Street. Among those scheduled are Aubrey Plaza (“An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn”),Chloë Grace Moretz (“The Miseducation Of Cameron Post”), Chloë Sevigny (“Lizzie”), Chris O’Dowd and Rose Byrne (“Juliet, Naked”), Daveed Diggs (“Blindspotting”), Elle Fanning, Peter Dinklage, and Reed Morano (“I Think We’re Alone Now”), Ethan Hawke (“Blaze” and “Juliet, Naked”), Idris Elba (“Yardie”), Gus Van Sant (“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Kindergarten Teacher”), Joan Jett (“Bad Reputation”), Keira Knightley (“Colette”), Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon (“What They Had”), M.I.A. (“Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.”), Naomi Watts (“Ophelia”), Nick Offerman (“Hearts Beat Loud”), Nicolas Cage (“Mandy”), Armie Hammer, Lakeith Stanfield, and Tessa Thompson (“Sorry To Bother You”), Paul Rudd (“The Catcher Was A Spy”) and Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, and Zoe Kazan (“Wildlife”).

In addition to presenting sponsor Dropbox (which served the productions on more than 62 percent of the Sundance titles), sponsors include Adobe, which will ask celebrity talent to share words of inspiration; Pizza Hut, provider of essential hot pizza and a lounge with ’80s arcade games; and the ACLU, which will ask guests which issues they’re most passionate about. Finally, gifting comes from mou, a luxury footwear and accessories line providing winter boots and shoes.

