IndieWire Celebrates Sundance With the First-Time Filmmakers Dinner

Directors of "The Tale," "Eighth Grade," "Sorry to Bother You," and others joined to celebrate their feature debuts.

Some of the festival’s most exciting voices gathered for IndieWire’s First-Time Filmmakers Dinner, presented by Canada Goose at YouTube House, for an evening of great food and even better conversation.

The filmmaker honorees included:

Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade”

Boots Riley, “Sorry to Bother You”

Bridey Elliott, “Clara’s Ghost”

Christine Chao, “Nancy”

Isabella Eklöf, “Holiday”

Jennifer Fox, “The Tale”

Jordana Spiro, “Night Comes On”

Reinaldo Marcus Green, “Monsters and Men”

Rudy Valdez, “The Sentence”

Amidst the festival mayhem, these filmmakers had a chance to take a break from distribution meetings and the Sundance press tour to enjoy great food and drink, and the luxury of sitting in warmth among friends, courtesy of sponsor Canada Goose.

“It’s really important to acknowledge independent film because you’re often doing your film by yourself and it’s really nice when you have a community of people who really believe in what you’re doing,” Chao said.

After a cocktail reception, filmmakers and guests spread out at three tables for a night of shared experiences and new discoveries. For highlights from the evening, check out the video:

For a comprehensive list of all IndieWire coverage from this year’s festival, be sure to check out our annual Sundance Bible, which has links to reviews, interviews, and more.

