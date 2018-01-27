Back to IndieWire

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Glenn Howerton Says ‘It Is Possible’ He’ll Return — and ‘AP Bio’ Has Nothing to Do With It

At the same time, "Dennis could be gone forever."

Will he or won’t he? That’s been the question ever since it was announced that Glenn Howerton was leaving “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” though his exit never sounded that final. The man who made the D.E.N.N.I.S. System famous is now at work on “AP Bio,” but he and his cast-mates have always made it clear that we may not have seen the last of our favorite sociopath. Now Howerton has clarified his character’s status, as well as the reasons for his departure — which has nothing to do with his upcoming show.

Dennis departed the show at the end of its twelfth season. Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito are all still part of “It’s Always Sunny.”

