‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Glenn Howerton Says ‘It Is Possible’ He’ll Return — and ‘AP Bio’ Has Nothing to Do With It

Will he or won’t he? That’s been the question ever since it was announced that Glenn Howerton was leaving “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” though his exit never sounded that final. The man who made the D.E.N.N.I.S. System famous is now at work on “AP Bio,” but he and his cast-mates have always made it clear that we may not have seen the last of our favorite sociopath. Now Howerton has clarified his character’s status, as well as the reasons for his departure — which has nothing to do with his upcoming show.

Here’s his full tweet thread:

THREAD: 1) I don’t know why people are putting out articles saying that I confirmed that Dennis is coming back. I never said that. What I said is that it is POSSIBLE that he’ll come back. — Glenn Howerton (@GlennHowerton) January 27, 2018

2) What I also said is that whether Dennis comes back or not has nothing to do with AP Bio. They are 2 separate projects. It is a creative decision that Rob, Charlie and I have to make once the writing process starts, which it hasn’t yet. — Glenn Howerton (@GlennHowerton) January 27, 2018

3) Telling you whether or not Dennis is coming back would be giving away the plot of the next season. So… to clarify once and for all. I don’t know if Dennis is coming back. He left the bar. We take that plot choice seriously. — Glenn Howerton (@GlennHowerton) January 27, 2018

4) I don’t know why the narrative continues to be centered around whether “I’m” coming back. I’m here. It’s whether or not “Dennis” is coming back. Dennis could be gone forever. — Glenn Howerton (@GlennHowerton) January 27, 2018

5) Please don’t think that AP Bio is taking me away from Sunny. It isn’t. That’s like saying that Jumanji is taking The Rock away from Fast and Furious. They are different projects. Thanks guys. I can’t wait for you all to see AP Bio. END THREAD — Glenn Howerton (@GlennHowerton) January 27, 2018

Dennis departed the show at the end of its twelfth season. Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito are all still part of “It’s Always Sunny.”