‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Trailer: John Krasinski Takes Charge in Amazon’s Big Super Bowl Ad — Watch

Tom Clancy's best-known character comes to the small screen.

Amazon has released the trailer for “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” the latest take on the spy novelist’s best-known character. After being played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine, the CIA agent will now be portrayed by John Krasinski. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis for the series, which was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland: “‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ follows an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. The series follows Ryan as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.”

Abbie Cornish, Ali Suliman, and Amir El-Masry co-star in the series. Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game,” “Passengers”) is directing the pilot, with Daniel Sackheim (“The Leftovers,” “The Americans,” “Game of Thrones”) and Patricia Riggen (“Miracles From Heaven,” “The 33”) set to helm episodes as well. “Jack Ryan” comes to Amazon in August.