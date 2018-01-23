James Franco Accusers Give First TV Interview About Sexual Harassment Claims: ‘Please Just Apologize’

Violet Paley and Sarah Tither-Kaplan sat down with "Good Morning America" correspondent Amy Robach.

Two women who accused James Franco of sexual harassment earlier this month sat down for their first televised interview with “Good Morning America” Tuesday morning, just before the Oscar nominations were set to begin. In the Los Angeles Times, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Violet Paley said they were both sexually harassed while students in Franco’s acting classes. Paley was the first speak out publicly, tweeting during the Golden Globes that Franco had “pushed her head down” in order to demand oral sex.

“It was impulsive, to tweet that,” Paley told “Good Morning America” correspondent Amy Robach.

Tither-Kaplan previously said she was asked to appear nude in simulated sex scene when she saw Franco remove clear plastic guards that covered actresses’ vaginas “to simulate the sex act with no protection.” She told Robach she wishes she had “more time to consider them or understand the artistic value of” the extra sex scenes, and that “A lot of the time they seemed gratuitous and exploitative.”

Tither-Kaplan’s voice was shaking when she spoke. When asked where Franco fell on the spectrum of Hollywood en behaving badly, Tither-Kaplan said he was ‘absolutely not a Harvey Weinstein,’ but added:

“It’s a pyramid, and at the top is rape and sexual violence and at the bottom are the other abuses of power that when they continue to happen over and over, build and build and create a culture that allows the most heinous examples of sexual violence and misogyny and discrimination to happen. So, if we allow any of them, we allow all of them.”

Franco did not respond to “Good Morning America” about this interview, instead referring to his previous comment on the matter. “If I’ve done something wrong, I’ll fix it, I have to,” he said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Despite what some may think, Paley said she is only looking for one thing from Franco: “Please just apologize.”

Watch the full “Good Morning America” interview below.