Oscars 2018: James Franco Shut Out of Best Actor Race Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Franco has been accused of sexual harassment by four women, including former acting students who say he acted sexually exploitative around them.

James Franco’s name was left off the Best Actor race when the 90th Academy Awards were announced earlier this morning. Franco was in contention for a nomination thanks to his lead role in “The Disaster Artist.” The actor is currently at the center of several sexual harassment allegations. Franco was last nominated for an Oscar in 2011 for his role in Danny Boyle’s “127 Hours.”

The Los Angeles Times published a report on January 11 in which five women went on record accusing Franco of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior. Four of the accusers were Franco’s former acting students. Franco has not commented publicly on the allegations outside of appearances on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” He called the allegations “not accurate.”

Many prognosticators expected Franco’s performance in “The Disaster Artist” to earn an Oscar nomination after the actor won prizes at both the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this year. Franco also earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination, which is often a good omen for an Oscar nom.

It’s important to note that Oscar nomination ballots were due January 12, the day after the first Franco allegations were published in the Los Angeles Times. Whether or not the allegations affected Franco’s Oscar chances will be hard to know definitively. Just before nominations were announced, “Good Morning America” ran an interview segment with Franco’s accusers.