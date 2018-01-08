James Franco Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Oh hai, Golden Globe Award.

James Franco has won the Golden Globe for Best Actor Film Comedy thanks to his acclaimed performance in “The Disaster Artist.” Franco also directed the film, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes making of the infamous cult film “The Room.” Franco stars as the highly peculiar writer and director Tommy Wiseau.

Franco’s win for “The Disaster Artist’ marks his second career Golden Globe. The actor had been nominated three times before and first won in 2002 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for playing James Dean in the eponymous miniseries. Franco’s performances in “The Pineapple Express” and “127 Hours” also scored him a Globe nomination.

“The Disaster Artist” has resulted in one of Franco’s more acclaimed performances to date. Prior to winning the Golden Globe, the actor picked up Best Actor honors at the Gotham Awards. He’s currently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for Best Actor as well.

“The Disaster Artist” is also nominated for Best Comedy/Musical this year.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest awards season news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.