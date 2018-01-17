James Gunn Will Donate $100,000 to Charity if Donald Trump Reveals His Accurate Weight

James Gunn does not believe the President of the United States weighs 239 pounds.

In an attempt to expose Donald Trump’s continuous pattern of fabricating the truth, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is offering to donate $10,000 to Trump’s favorite charity if and when the President steps on a scale and reveals his accurate weight. The filmmaker made the offer on Twitter.

Gunn notes that Trump’s medical advisor has said his weight is 239 pounds and height is six feet and three inches, which would make our President the exact same weight and height as professional baseball player Albert Pujols. The director put photos of Trump and Pujols side by side to show this can’t be the case.

I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump’s favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

Trump’s medical exam says he’s 6’3″ and 239 pounds. Albert Pujols is 6’3″ and 240 pounds. If the dementia tests are equally accurate, we are doomed. pic.twitter.com/fn0u1xzzjI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

Trump supporters have blasted Gunn for “fat-shaming” the President, but the director insists he’s only making Trump the offer as a way of making it clear the President continues to fabricate the truth on a variety of topics.

“This has nothing to do with fat shaming,” Gunn replied to being accused. “It has to do with a continuous pattern of fabricating facts by both Trump and his administration…That’s the point of my tweet. The biggest issue we are facing is a dictator wannabe who is trying to destroy the press. When facts don’t matter, we can’t even begin to have real conversations and debates about policy with a figure like that leading our country.”

Gunn has been making headlines over the past year for bashing Trump on social media, and he explained in a Twitter thread last month that he wouldn’t be stopping anytime soon even if that meant losing fans and followers.

“In my years on social networking I have never spoken out politically,” Gun tweeted. “But we’re in a national crisis with an incompetent President forging a full-blown attack on facts and journalism in the style of Hitler and Putin.”

Gunn’s latest tweets prove he really meant it. Now it’s Trump’s turn to weigh in, literally.