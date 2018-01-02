James Gunn Thinks Jodie Foster’s Negative Opinions on Hollywood Are ‘Old-Fashioned’

Foster is making headlines for saying Hollywood is "ruining the viewing habits of the American population."

Jodie Foster’s recent interview with Radio Times has gone viral thanks to the two-time Oscar winner’s thoughts on the current state of Hollywood and blockbuster filmmaking. Foster told the outlet that the movies coming out of major Hollywood studios these days are “ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world.”

“Going to the movies has become like a theme park,” Foster said. “Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking — you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth…It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world. I don’t want to make $200 million movies about superheroes.”

Foster even said that she finds herself questioning her own career choices given what Hollywood has become in the 21st century. “Why didn’t I go into law school?,” Foster admitted she asks herself. “Why didn’t I pursue the path of academia?”

Foster’s interview has prompted responses across the internet, including one from “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn in which he shares his belief that Foster looks at film in an old fashioned way. The director took to Twitter to provide a rebuttal to Foster’s comments, noting how Hollywood’s spectacle-driven movies don’t always have to be mind-numbing and soulless.

“I think Foster looks at film in an old-fashioned way where spectacle film can’t be thought-provoking,” Gunn said. “It’s often true but not always. Her belief system is pretty common and isn’t totally without basis. I say not without basis because most studio franchise films are quite soulless – and that is a real danger to the future of movies. But there are also quite a few exceptions.”

“For cinema to survive I believe spectacle films need to have a vision and heart they traditionally haven’t,” he continued. “And some of us are doing our best to move in that direction. Creating spectacle films that are innovative, humane, and thoughtful is what excites me about this job.”

Blockbusters released last year such as “Blade Runner 2049,” “Logan,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and “Wonder Woman” certainly prove Gunn’s point about spectacle films having vision and heart. But that doesn’t mean Gunn doesn’t understand where Foster is coming from. The actresses’ thoughts are shared by many, and it’s hard to deny that a majority of studio blockbusters aren’t mind-numbing. Here’s hoping 2018 offers more innovative spectacle than usual.