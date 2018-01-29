You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
James Woods Hates the Academy’s New Rule for Reporting Misconduct: ‘Pure McCarthyism. The Blacklist All Over Again’

"You can now be blacklisted from The Academy by a whisper..." Woods wrote after the group announced updated conduct rules.

2 hours ago

James Woods

David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

The Academy has announced an update in its conduct rules for reporting misconduct, and it didn’t take long for James Woods to make it very clear that he absolutely hates them. Woods responded on Twitter to the Academy’s announcement and blasted the group, calling the new rules “pure McCarthyism.”

CEO Dawn Hudson sent a letter to Academy members on January 27 explaining how to file a complaint for workplace misconduct. Beginning in summer 2018, Academy members will be able to report misconduct via an online form or by phone to the Academy’s membership department. Each report will be reviewed by the Academy’s Membership & Administration Committee, and those deemed serious will be taken to the board of governors. The board has the power to suspend or expel a member.

“So The Academy outlined its new guidelines for purging members today,” Woods wrote in reaction to the announcement. “Basically anonymous ‘claimants’ may make any accusation they wish. The ‘accused’ may only respond in writing to his accuser’s claims. No due process. No hearing. Pure McCarthyism. The blacklist all over again.”

“You can now be blacklisted from The Academy by a whisper,” he continued.

Woods’ thoughts on Twitter have made headlines in the past. He criticized “Call Me by Your Name” last September for centering on the romance between an older man and a young teenager, which prompted a response from Armie Hammer that went viral.

