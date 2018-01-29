James Woods Hates the Academy’s New Rule for Reporting Misconduct: ‘Pure McCarthyism. The Blacklist All Over Again’

"You can now be blacklisted from The Academy by a whisper..." Woods wrote after the group announced updated conduct rules.

The Academy has announced an update in its conduct rules for reporting misconduct, and it didn’t take long for James Woods to make it very clear that he absolutely hates them. Woods responded on Twitter to the Academy’s announcement and blasted the group, calling the new rules “pure McCarthyism.”

Read More:Motion Picture Academy Updates Its Standards of Conduct

CEO Dawn Hudson sent a letter to Academy members on January 27 explaining how to file a complaint for workplace misconduct. Beginning in summer 2018, Academy members will be able to report misconduct via an online form or by phone to the Academy’s membership department. Each report will be reviewed by the Academy’s Membership & Administration Committee, and those deemed serious will be taken to the board of governors. The board has the power to suspend or expel a member.

“So The Academy outlined its new guidelines for purging members today,” Woods wrote in reaction to the announcement. “Basically anonymous ‘claimants’ may make any accusation they wish. The ‘accused’ may only respond in writing to his accuser’s claims. No due process. No hearing. Pure McCarthyism. The blacklist all over again.”

“You can now be blacklisted from The Academy by a whisper,” he continued.

So @TheAcademy outlined its new guidelines for purging members today. Basically anonymous “claimants” may make any accusation they wish. The “accused” may only respond in writing to his accuser’s claims. No due process. No hearing. Pure McCarthyism. The blacklist all over again. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 28, 2018

You can now be blacklisted from @TheAcademy by a whisper… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 28, 2018

Cherry Jones said this recently in reference to the current #HollywoodWitchHunt: “There are those who are comfortable in their certainty. I am not. I don’t know the truth. When we condemn by instinct, our democracy is on a slippery slope.” I commend her decency and good sense. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 28, 2018

Woods’ thoughts on Twitter have made headlines in the past. He criticized “Call Me by Your Name” last September for centering on the romance between an older man and a young teenager, which prompted a response from Armie Hammer that went viral.