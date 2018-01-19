Jessica Chastain Shows Jimmy Fallon What It’s Like to Be a Woman in Hollywood — Watch

In gender-swapped movie scenes, Fallon doesn't get much to say.

Jessica Chastain has never been shy about advocating for better roles for women in Hollywood, she never misses an opportunity to express her dismay with the status quo, but she tried something a little different last night. In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Chastain roped Fallon into the cause by letting him do what men do best: Play dumb. Fallon is the perfect male stand-in for average Joes everywhere, and his particular brand of boy-next-door naiveté works well in this context.

“I’m really excited to be part of the movement for better female representation, because female roles have been so under-written, especially compared to male roles,” said Chastain, introducing the sketch. In it, Chastain and Fallon read from sample movie scripts, except Chastain reads the man and Fallon reads the woman.

“You’ll have to forgive me, I was lost in thought contemplating how small we are in this vast universe,” says Chastain. To which Fallow, as the woman in the scene, replies: “Yeah.” The second scene leaves Fallon with nothing to say, and when he finally speaks in the final bit, he is ignored.

See the sketch below, and watch out for a nice moment where Chastain ribs Fallon for flubbing a word.