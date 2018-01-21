‘SNL’: Jessica Chastain Breaks Character to Ask What Even Matters Anymore — Watch

Answer: nothing.

Jessica Chastain was excited to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time last night, but you’d never know it from the show’s most overtly political skit. Playing the host of a game show called “What Even Matters Anymore,” the “Molly’s Game” star eventually broke character as she pondered the current state of affairs under Donald Trump — and why none of the terrible things he does seem to have any consequences. Watch below.

Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson play the contestants on said show, in which Chastain’s Veronica Elders names something Trump has done (referring to an entire continent as a shithole, having an affair with a porn star before paying her to stay silent about it) and asking the trio whether it even matters anymore. The answer to every question is, of course, no, which causes Chastain to grow increasingly despondent.

“Jessica, you don’t have to do this,” Kate McKinnon says eventually. “Yeah, Jessica, we know you’re upset about the way our country’s going, but you can’t just build a whole game-show set and make us pretend to be contestants,” adds Cecily Strong, continuing the breaking of the fourth wall. Thompson, meanwhile, is just excited to play Bernard.

The show ends with Chastain getting a hug because “she really needs it.” Don’t we all at this point?