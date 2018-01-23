Jimmy Kimmel and Warren Beatty Poke Fun at Envelopegate in New Oscars Commercial — Watch

The 90th annual Academy Awards take place five weeks from Sunday.

ABC timed this morning’s Oscar nominations with a new commercial promoting the March 4 ceremony, to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. A recent Best Talk Show winner at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Kimmel presided over the film industry’s biggest night last year, a telecast that concluded with a historic, preposterous gaffe when Best Picture was accidentally awarded to “La La Land” instead of the rightful victor, “Moonlight.”

Per the commercial, the misstep still gives Kimmel nightmares — he has a flashback to “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz correcting the error, statuette in hand — and he’s triggered by the site of envelopes. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” personality admits his Oscar Round 2 anxieties while speaking on what appears to be a therapist’s couch, before it is revealed that he’s actually inside Warren Beatty’s study, venting to the 1982 Best Director (“Reds”), who has no sympathies.

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Explains What Happened During Best Picture Mix-Up

Beatty was, of course, onstage when the incident occurred — The Academy reunited him with his “Bonnie and Clyde” co-star, Faye Dunaway, to present Best Picture. He memorably hesitated when he opened the envelope (which held a card with Best Actress Emma Stone’s name), passing it off to Dunaway, who technically made the erroneous announcement (although Beatty received much of the flak).

In reality, Kimmel is more blithe about repeat hosting duties: He recently admitted at a Television Critics Association panel that another mistake at the Dolby Theatre “would tickle me deeply.”

Watch ABC’s commercial below.

Everyone dreams of their Oscars moment, but not like this. Anything can happen when @JimmyKimmel hosts the 90th #Oscars, live on March 4 at 8e|5p on ABC! pic.twitter.com/cSSoRIw3PZ — ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) January 23, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.