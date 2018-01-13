Stunt Coordinator Joel Kramer Denies Molesting Eliza Dushku: ‘These Are Absolute Lies’

He says he's "absolutely floored" by the allegations.

Joel Kramer denies that he sexually assaulted Eliza Dushku. Speaking to TheWrap, the stunt coordinator — whom Dushku accused of molesting her during the filming of “True Lies,” when she was 12 and he was 36 — said, “Wow. That’s news to me. I never sexually assaulted her. She’s a sweet girl. We all looked out for her, that’s surprising.”

“I’m just shocked,” he added. “I don’t know why she would say that. We took her out to dinner and we took her to our hotel for a swim at the pool.” In a Facebook post published this morning, Dushku wrote that Kramer “laid me down on the bed, wrapped me with his gigantic writhing body, and rubbed all over me” in a hotel room.

“These are absolute lies,” Kramer said of her allegations. “She said I took her home in a cab? I was the one who was driving the car. There were four or five of us in the car. I’m absolutely floored,” he said. “I don’t know what to say. I Never took her to my hotel room. I never took off her clothes.”

Kramer has been active in the film industry for decades, most recently working on films like “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Conjuring 2,” and “Fast 7.”