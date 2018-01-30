Judd Apatow Hits Back at Diane Keaton Over Woody Allen Support: ‘He Was So Awful to That Family’

Keaton made headlines for saying she still believes her friend Woody Allen didn't molest Dylan Farrow as a child.

Judd Apatow is sticking up for Dylan Farrow by hitting back at Diane Keaton after the “Annie Hall” actress showed support for her friend and former collaborator Woody Allen. Farrow has said for years that Allen molested her as a child, which the director has always denied. Keaton wrote on Twitter: “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him.” She linked to a 1992 “60 Minutes” interview in which Allen defends himself.

Apatow responded to Keaton’s support by tweeting his own thoughts on the matter. Keaton encouraged her followers to watch Allen’s 1992 defense and to “see what you think,” and here’s what Apatow had to say after watching the interview: “I see a man who wanted what he wanted and didn’t care that he was having an affair with a 19 year old when he was 54 who was also his daughter’s sister. He also took nude photos of this child who he had known since she was nine and left them out for his family to see. Narcissism.”

“Woody Allen was so awful to that family and all of those kids, some of whom were refugees, some with disabilities,” the comedian continued. “He is so proud of having no relationship with them. Can you imagine being around a family for a decade and not wanting to know any of the children? Heartbreaking.”

While Keaton and other actors such as Alec Baldwin have defended Allen against Farrow’s resurfaced abuse allegation, many actors who have starred in Allen’s films have come out to express regrets over working with him. Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Rebecca Hall, and Timothée Chalamet have all spoken out against Allen in recent weeks as Farrow has pressured Hollywood to renounce Allen in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements.