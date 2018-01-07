‘Justice League’ Protest: Over a Dozen Fans Demand Zack Snyder’s Director’s Cut at Burbank Event

What the movement lacked in numbers it made up for in cosplay costumes.

“Justice League” was underwhelming for many DC Comics fans, but one loyal group is determined to find out if Zack Snyder’s director’s cut is any better. On January 6, a group travelled to Warner Bros. headquarters in Burbank, demanding for the cut to be released via a banner which read “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut,” Comic Book reports. The event was organized by a YouTuber named Itzmoe, and included cosplayers dressed up as “Justice League” characters like Batman and Wonder Woman.

The event’s original call to action dictated the group’s mission, and strict dress code:

Join me (ITZMOE on YouTube) and other Snyder fans as we take a photo in front of Warner Bros. with a #ReleaseTheSnyderCut sign while wearing our Zack Snyder shirts/ DC shirts, & costumes to (peacefully) show our support for the release of a Snyder cut of Justice League! After we take the photo, we will all share it on ALL of our social media so hopefully it will spread and get it to Zack himself so he can see it, like he saw the “Thank You Zack Snyder” video I made!

PLEASE DO NOT BRING ANY SIGNS. I will have the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut sign and that is the ONLY sign that we want in the photo so the focus will be on that, so instead of bringing a sign, just wear any shirts you have supporting Zack, DC, or Justice League cosplay you may have.

**ABSOLUTELY NO SHIRTS/ SIGNS INSULTING WB/ JOSS/ ETC. WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE PHOTO!*** We want to show support for Zack Snyder, so we want to focus on our support and love for him and his work, NOT dissing others, so DO NOT bring shirts/ signs insulting others or you won’t be allowed in the photo. We don’t want to embarrass Zack and give Zack Snyder fans a bad name. We want to show him how much we appreciate him and make this a photo that he would be happy to share. PLEASE share this around everywhere so we can have a large group in the photo supporting Zack and his JL cut!!!

Warner Bros. has not yet responded to the event or the picture.