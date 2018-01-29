Kate Winslet Admits She Has ‘Some Bitter Regrets’ About Working With Hollywood Sexual Abusers

Winslet still won't name Woody Allen, but this is the closest the Oscar winner has gotten to denouncing the accused filmmaker.

Kate Winslet isn’t ready to name any names just yet, but she is finally making public “some bitter regrets” she has about working with Hollywood sexual abusers in the past. Winslet was in Britain this weekend for the London Critics’ Circle awards to accept the Excellence in Film award, and she spent time during her acceptance speech getting honest about her choices. Winslet received backlash last year for starring in Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel.” Allen has been accused of sexual molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child.

“I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening, and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not,” Winslet said. “It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime. While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgment, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening.”

“Those who do have a voice are becoming afraid to say anything, because of intense scrutiny and criticism,” she continued. “Nobody should be exempt from having a right to speak in support of vulnerable people. There are those who can speak so powerfully for those who are not able to do so themselves, and let us please not make this about which people express public regret.”

Winslet was criticized during the “Wonder Wheel” press tour for supporting Allen. In an interview with The New York Times, Winslet said she couldn’t speak about the allegations against Allen since she didn’t know “whether any of it is true or false.” She later praised Allen for writing “rich” female characters. Although she has been hesitant to speak out against Allen, Winslet did condemn Harvey Weinstein. Winslet won an Oscar as the star of the Weinstein-produced “The Reader.”