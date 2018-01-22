Kristen Bell’s SAG Monologue: ‘Everyone’s Story Deserves to Be Told — Especially Now’

She also assured viewers that "Frozen 2" is coming next year.

“When I was young, I used to record Disney movies on my cassette player,” said Kristen Bell at the beginning of tonight’s SAG Awards. “I would sing every lyric in the Disney canon, knowing — and believing — that one day I would be a part of that magic. I am Kristen Bell, and I’m a narcissist — sorry, I’m an actor. And tonight, I’m also your host.”

“There has never been a host for this awards show before,” Bell then pointed out. “It’s the first time. First person. First lady. And I honestly never thought that I’d grow up to be the first lady, but you know what? I kind of like it. I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying,” Bell joked, in a clear reference to Melania Trump. “I have yet to see any progress made on that problem quite yet — and I’m looking at you, Tony Hale.”

Bell’s quips increased as she began pointing out some of the attendees. “Elisabeth Moss is here from the documentary ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,'” she said, because at a certain point all you can do is laugh. As for “GLOW,” it turns out it’s actually a group of powerful women “roped into doing Marc Maron’s podcast.”

Ultimately, however, Bell said that tonight isn’t just for the successful actors in the room — it’s for those watching at home and struggling to find a foothold in the industry. “Everyone’s story deserves to be told — especially now. We are living in a watershed moment, and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure that we’re leading the charge with empathy and diligence. Because fear and anger never win the race.”

“And most importantly, regardless of our differences, I think we can all come together and delight in one thing: ‘Frozen 2’ is coming out in theaters 2019, you guys.”

