‘Lady Bird’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture in Comedy or Musical Category

Greta Gerwig's solo directorial debut won out against other contenders like "Get Out" and "The Disaster Artist."

“Lady Bird” has won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical at the 2018 ceremony, with Greta Gerwig’s charming coming-of-age tale picking up the big win just minutes after its leading lady, Saoirse Ronan, won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

It’s always tricky to determine what a comedy actually is to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. In years past, the comedy and musical film category has occasionally hosted seemingly off-kilter nominees (most recently, “The Martian”), and this year was no different, with Jordan Peele’s lauded social horror outing “Get Out” landing in a category seemingly dedicated to far lighter fare. This year’s batch of nominees also included one actual musical (the Hugh Jackman-led “The Greatest Showman”), a pair of dark comedies (“The Disaster Artist” and “I, Tonya”), and Gerwig’s solo directorial debut “Lady Bird.”

So which way would the HFPA sway when it came time to hand out the award for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical?

Ultimately, the HFPA went with Gerwig’s solo directorial debut, which she also penned, loosely built around her own experiences growing up in Sacramento. The film has been a steady presence throughout awards season, and has already broken a slew of box office records on its way to bonafide indie success story.

Last year’s winner, “La La Land,” went on to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, and went on to win six statuettes at the big event, though it ultimately lost out to “Moonlight” for the biggest prize in the annual awards show’s most memorable moments.

