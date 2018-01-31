‘Legion’ Season 2 First Footage Debuts, and Aubrey Plaza and Jemaine Clement are Up to No Good — Watch

New "Legion" footage arrives in the official FX 2018 preview video, which also includes fresh looks at "Pose" and "The Americans" final season.

“I wanted to be normal,” the extremely powerful mutant David says in the first footage from “Legion” Season 2. “Any of this look normal to you?”

Fans of Noah Hawley’s breakout FX superhero drama are expecting anything but normal when the series returns for Season 2 later this year, especially now that the villainous characters played by Aubrey Plaza and Jemaine Celement have teamed up and are on the loose. The two fan favorites are featured prominently in the new footage, as are cast members Dan Stevens and Rachel Keller.

The debut “Legion” Season 2 footage is featured in FX’s official 2018 video preview. The clip also includes the first footage from the final season of “The Americans” and Ryan Murphy’s latest series “Pose.”

“Legion” Season 2 is set to debut this April. Check out the first footage in the official FX 2018 preview below.