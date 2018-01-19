Leonardo DiCaprio Will Play a Washed-Up Actor in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Movie, Which Might Cast Tom Cruise Next

The film is being described as a "'Pulp Fiction'–esque tapestry of Los Angeles."

Here’s something you might not have noticed: Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t starred in a movie since he won an Academy Award for his performance in “The Revenant.” That makes his casting in Quentin Tarantino’s next film doubly significant, as the actor’s choosiness brings even more attention to his projects. Mike Fleming Jr., writing for Deadline, has some details on said projects — namely that DiCaprio will be playing an actor whose heyday has long since passed and that the movie is a “‘Pulp Fiction’–esque tapestry of Los Angeles during the summer of the Manson murders.”

Here’s his full quote:

“What [DiCaprio] plays, more specifically, is an actor who had his own Western show, ‘Bounty Law,’ that ran on the air from 1958 to 1963. His attempt to transition to movies didn’t work out and in 1969 — the film is set at the height of hippy Hollywood movement– he’s guesting on other people’s shows while contemplating going to Italy which has become a hotbed for low-budget Westerns. The movie, a ‘Pulp Fiction’-esque tapestry of Los Angeles during the summer of the Manson murders, will now get busy with casting (Margot Robbie was asked to play Sharon Tate, as I’ve reported, but there isn’t a deal yet). I’d keep an eye on Tom Cruise, who might well surface as the other big male superstar in Tarantino’s film.”

Casting Cruise would be in keeping with Tarantino's habit of reinvigorating actors' careers, like John Travolta and Pam Grier, whereas Robbie is at the height of hers.