Leonardo DiCaprio First Actor Officially Joining Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Movie

DiCaprio will be joining forces with Tarantino for the first time since "Django Unchained."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino are officially reuniting, Deadline reports. The Oscar-winning actor has said yes to joining Tarantino’s secretive ninth movie and the deal is expected to close very soon. The movie is the first of Tarantino’s to be released with Sony and already has an August 2019 release date. DiCaprio and Tarantino last worked together on “Django Unchained.”

The film is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and reportedly focuses on a male television actor who is looking to break big in Hollywood along with his sidekick stunt double. The murder of Tate and her four friends somehow factors into the plot, which has been teased as resembling the multi-narrative structure of “Pulp Fiction.”

Deadline confirms the rumors that Tarantino has reached out to Margot Robbie to play Tate. Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have also been contacted for roles. DiCaprio’s role has not been disclosed.

Tarantino’s film is expected to kick off production this spring with an estimated $100 million budget, making it his most pricy film since “Django.” It will be DiCaprio’s first movie since winning the Oscar for Best Actor thanks to “The Revenant.”

The movie opens August 9, 2019 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Tate’s murder.