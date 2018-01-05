The 13 Top Rated Films of 2017, According to 30 Million Letterboxd Scores

Other categories included in the Letterboxd 2017 Year in Review include the most divisive films of the year.

We may already be several days into the new year, but the “best of 2017” lists haven’t stopped coming in just yet. The latest list has arrived courtesy of Letterboxd, who has released its top rated films of the year based on 30 million user scores. To be included, films had to be feature-length, watched by at least 500 members, and be released in theaters or via streaming in the U.S. during 2017.

According to 30 million Letterboxd scores, “Call Me by Your Name” is the highest rated film of 2017. Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed romance has been one of the biggest winners this awards season. Actor Timothée Chalamet picked up the Best Actor trophy at the NYFCC awards earlier this week, and he’s nominated alongside Armie Hammer at the Golden Globes. The film is nominated for Best Picture Drama as well.

Letterboxd’s top three is rounded out by Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.” The Top 13 highest rated films of 2017 are listed below.

1. “Call Me by Your Name”

2. “Lady Bird”

3. “Phantom Thread”

4. “Coco”

5. “Blade Runner 2049”

6. “The Florida Project”

7. “Get Out”

8. “The Shape of Water”

9. “Dunkirk”

10. “Logan”

11. “Good Time”

12. “My Life as a Zucchini”

13. “Baby Driver”

The Letterboxd 2017 Year in Review also includes other categories such as most divisive film of the year and the most obsessively re-watched films of the year. Oscar winner “La La Land” triumphed in the latter category, while the religious drama “The Shack” was named the most divisive film of 2017 ahead of Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!”

Most Divisive Films

1. “The Shack”

2. “The Book of Henry”

3. “We are the Flesh”

4. “Fifty Shades Darker”

5. “mother!”

6. “Kidnap”

7. “A Dog’s Purpose”

8. “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

9. “Transformers: The Last Knight”

10. “Song to Song

Most Obsessively Re-Watched

1. “La La Land”

2. “Baby Driver”

3. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

4. “Dunkirk”

5. “Rogue One: A Stars Wars Story”

Head over to Letterboxd for the entirety of their 2017 Year in Review.

