Liam Neeson Fears the #MeToo Movement Is Becoming a ‘Witch Hunt’

He believes what's happening is "healthy" overall, though.

Just a day after referring to Hollywood’s pay gap as “fucking disgraceful,” Liam Neeson has expressed his fear that the #MeToo movement is becoming “a bit of a witch hunt” as men like Dustin Hoffman are chastised for what he feels are comparatively minor offenses. His comments came on Ireland’s “The Late Late Show,” where Neeson was promoting his new film “The Commuter.” Watch below.

“There are some famous people being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee or something, and then suddenly they’ve been dropped from their program,” he said before mentioning former NPR host Garrison Keiller specifically. As for Hoffman, who’s been accused of groping and other forms of sexual harassment, the actor said that he was “on the fence” with his opinion.

“When you’re doing a play with your family, other actors and technicians, you do silly things. It becomes kind of superstitious — if you don’t do it every night you think it’s going to jinx the show. I think what Dustin did was…it’s childhood stuff.”

Neeson also made sure to clarify that what others, like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, have been accused of is indeed terrible. “There is a movement happening,” he said, “it’s healthy and it’s across every industry, the focus is on Hollywood at the moment but it is across every industry. I’m a UNICEF ambassador, and very proud to be one, and I get sent facts and figures and if you read what I have read about how female laborers are being treated on farms and ranches, it’s chilling.”