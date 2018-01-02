YouTuber Logan Paul Sparks Controversy With Disturbing Video of Apparent Dead Body

Sophie Turner and Aaron Paul were among the celebrities to condemn the video of a dead body in Japan's "suicide forest."

YouTube celebrity Logan Paul is under fire for posting a controversial video depicting an apparent dead body hanging from a tree. The video was filmed in Aokigahara, a forest in Japan which is known as “the suicide forest” due to the many suicides that occur there. The video, which has since been removed by YouTube, was posted with the title “We Found A Dead Body in Japan’s Suicide Forest.”

“This is not clickbait. This is the most real vlog I’ve ever posted to this channel,” Paul said in the video’s intro. “I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history because I’m pretty sure this has never hopefully happened to anyone on YouTube ever. Now with that said: Buckle the fuck up, because you’re never gonna see a video like this again!” When Paul and members of his entourage stumble across a dead body hanging from one of the trees, he turns the camera back on himself and apologizes to his fans. “This was supposed to be a fun vlog.”

Although the video racked up 6 million views in the first 24 hours it was online, it drew sharp criticism from many for making light of suicide. “You are pure trash,” wrote “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul on Twitter, who is of no relation to the YouTuber. “Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.”

Dear @LoganPaul, How dare you! You disgust me. I can’t believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell. Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

Paul later issued an apology, claiming he intended to raise awareness about suicide prevention. “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner wasn’t buying it, tweeting: “You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your ‘apology’ is.”

@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018

You can find Paul’s full apology below: