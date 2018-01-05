Louis CK: FX’s Internal Investigation Finds No Additional Wrongdoing as Network Weighs Future

TCA: FX CEO John Landgraf remains committed to "Better Things" and "Baskets" and maintains that the network had no prior knowledge of the comedian's behavior.

If there were any doubts about Louis CK’s future at FX, they were put to rest on Friday. Network CEO John Landgraf reiterated to the Television Critics Association that the comedian would no longer be involved in any future productions.

Re-reading parts of the statement that FX released after last fall’s New York Times story detailing CK’s sexual misconduct, Landgraf said that the network had finished its internal investigation, finding no additional wrongdoing beyond what was previously published.

“Having recently completed that investigation, we did not find any issues or complaints of misconduct of any kind during the eight years we worked together,” Landgraf said.

Landgraf reiterated the claim that he and FX did not know of any of the specific allegations put forth in the New York Times story. Addressing the Gawker report which was often cited as an example of the industry’s knowledge of his actions as an “open secret,” Landgraf called the post a “blind item” that he was aware of but had no additional proof or standing.

“To me, that’s not an actual news story. It’s not verified. They didn’t even mention Louis’ name. We had no awareness before the New York Times report,” Landgraf said.

Of the decision to cut ties and any contact between FX and CK beforehand, Landgraf explained that he and CK spoke before the latter released his own statement.

“He indicated to me that he was going to write a public statement,” Landgraf said.

Landgraf featured “Better Things” in his discussion of FX’s inclusion on year-end lists, highlighting how Pamela Adlon directed all 10 episodes. FX’s trailer for the year’s upcoming programming also featured clips from a Season 2 episode. Between that series and “Baskets,” the network says that it remains committed to shows that CK was previously involved in.

“She’s the font. She’s the creative engine,” Landgraf said of Adlon’s role on “Better Things,” adding that as the show continues, she is free to find co-writers and collaborators of her choosing as she re-works the show’s creative flow.

As far as anticipating and preventing similar issues in the future, the harassment training that has been in place on the overall FOX side will now be extended to all FX Production series.

“We view this as a no-tolerance workplace,” Landgraf said.

As far as the future of “Louie” on all FX streaming services, Landgraf admitted that making a firm decision wasn’t a significant priority.

“I think the next things that need to happen and bigger and more important than that,” Landgraf said. “Also, I don’t know what Louis’ going to do…We’re kind of in a wait-and-see mode. If you thought it was art, it’s still art, but maybe art of a different kind.”

