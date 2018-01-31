Macaulay Culkin Prefers First ‘Home Alone’ Over the Sequel Because ‘It Had 100% Less Trump’

Culkin had to act opposite Trump in a very brief scene set in the Plaza Hotel in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

Macaulay Culkin joined Reddit this week for an AMA session in promotion of his new podcast series, “Bunny Ears,” and his dig at President Donald Trump has quickly gone viral. One Reddit user asked Culkin which “Home Alone” movie was his favorite, and apparently it’s not even a close race for the famous 1990s child actor.

“The first one was more fun because we didn’t know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place,” Culkin said. “It was all in Chicago. It also had 100% less Donald Trump.”

The current President made a small but memorable cameo in the 1992 sequel “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Culkin’s Kevin McCallister enters the famous Plaza Hotel and ends up asking Donald Trump for some directions in the lobby. Trump only appears for several seconds.

Matt Damon revealed last fall that any production that wanted to shoot in a Trump-owned location had to somehow put Trump in the actual film. Trump bought the Plaza Hotel in 1988, which means his cameo had to be included in the “Home Alone” sequel so that the film could shoot on location. It turns out Culkin wasn’t a fan of the decision.