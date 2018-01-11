Mondo is Bringing Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Magnolia’ Original Score to Vinyl For the First Time

Aimee Mann's original songs and Jon Brion's original score are hitting vinyl this month in what is a must-buy for all Paul Thomas Anderson fans.

Mondo is celebrating the release of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” by bringing the iconic score to his character epic “Magnolia” to vinyl for the first time. The 3-LP set features all of the film’s songs by Aimee Mann and the complete score by Jon Brion. The vinyl goes on sale January 17.

Read More:The 50 Best Mondo Movie Posters

“Magnolia” was released in 1999 following the crossover success of “Boogie Nights.” The sprawling saga featured Anderson’s most star-studded ensemble, including Julianne Moore, Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Philip Baker Hall, William H. Macy, John C. Reilly, and more. Cruise was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Mondo will release the original songs and score not only on vinyl for the first time, but also for the first time in a single release. The collection features new artwork from Joao Ruas and is pressed on 180 gram colored vinyl. The set is also available on 180 gram black vinyl.

Check out photos of the vinyl release below, as well as the full track list.

Disc 1 – Songs by Aimee Mann

Side A

1. One

2. Momentum

3. Build That Wall

4. Deathly

Side B

5. Driving Sideways

6. You Do

7. Nothing Is Good Enough (Instrumental)

8. Wise Up

9. Save Me

Disc 2 & 3 – Original Score by Jon Brion

Side C

1. A Little Library Music / Going To A Show

2. Showtime

Side D

3. Jimmy’s Breakdown

4. WDKK Theme

5. I’ve Got A Surprise For You Today

Side E

6. Stanley / Frank / Linda’s Breakdown

Side F

7. Chance Of Rain

8. So Now Then

9. Magnolia

SaveSave