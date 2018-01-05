Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild 2018 Nominees: ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘I, Tonya’ and More

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) have announced nominations for outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater during 2017. Winners will be announced on Saturday, February 24 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.
This year’s nominees include six of the seven films short listed for the Best Make-Up and Hairstyling Oscar, including “I, Tonya,” “Ghost in the Shell,” and the Netflix tentpole “Bright.” The only Oscar shortlisted film not to earn a MUAHS nomination is “Victoria & Abdul.”
The full nominations list is included below.
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Make-Up
BABY DRIVER
Fionagh Cush, Phyllis Temple
THE BIG SICK
Leo Won, Kirsten Sylvester
GHOST IN THE SHELL
Deborah La Mia Denaver, Jane O’Kane
PITCH PERFECT 3
Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker
WONDER
Naomi Bakstad, Jean Black, Megan Harkness
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Hair
THE BIG SICK
Tonia Ciccone, Toni Roman-Grimm
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY-VOL. 2
Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Cydney Cornell, Susan Buffington
PITCH PERFECT 3
Cheryl Marks, Melissa Malkasian, Andrea Bowman
WONDER
Robert Pandini, Alisa Macmillian
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
BLADE RUNNER 2049
Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Csilla Horvath Blake
BRIGHT
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Cristina Waltz, Judy Murdock
DARKEST HOUR
Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis
I, TONYA
Deborah La Mia Denaver, Teresa Vest, Bill Myer
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Hair
ATOMIC BLONDE
Enzo Angileri
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher, Charlotte Hayward
BLADE RUNNER 2049
Kerry Warn, Lizzie Lawson Zeiss, Jaime Leigh McIntosh
DARKEST HOUR
Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody
I, TONYA
Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Special Make-Up Effects
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY-VOL. 2
John Blake, Brian Sipe
DARKEST HOUR
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Mike Hill, Shane Mahan
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
Neal Scanlan, Peter Swords King
WONDER
Arjen Tuiten, Michael Nickiforek
TV and New Media Series – Best Contemporary Make-Up
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf
GRACE AND FRANKIE
Robin Siegel, David De Leon, Bonita DeHaven
THE HANDMAID’S TALE
Burton LeBlanc, Talia Reinhold, Erika Caceres
RuPAUL’S DRAG RACE
David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Natasha Marcelina De Poyo
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
TV and New Media Series – Best Contemporary Hair
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan
EMPIRE
Melissa Forney, Theresa Fleming, Nolan Kelly
GRACE AND FRANKIE
Julie Rea, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
RuPAUL’S DRAG RACE
Gabriel Villarreal, Hector Yovani Pocasangre
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher
TV and New Media Series – Best Period or Character Make-Up
THE CROWN
Ivana Primorac
GAME OF THRONES
Jane Walker, Nicola Matthews
GLOW
Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
STRANGER THINGS
Amy Forsythe, Jillian Erickson
TV and New Media Series – Best Period or Character Hair Styling
THE CROWN
Ivana Primorac
GAME OF THRONES
Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks
GLOW
Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher
VIKINGS
Dee Corcoran, Zuelika Delaney, Peter Burke
TV and New Media Series – Best Special Make-Up Effects
GAME OF THRONES
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower
THE ORVILLE
Howard Berger, Tami Lane, Garett Immell
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier
STRANGER THINGS
Amy Forsythe, Jillian Erickson
THE WALKING DEAD
Greg Nicotero
TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television – Best Contemporary Make-Up
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight
BIG LITTLE LIES
Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont
FARGO
Gail Kennedy, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson
MICHAEL JACKSON: SEARCHING FOR NEVERLAND
Geneva Nash Morgan, Sue Laprelle, April Chaney
TWIN PEAKS
Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Mandi Crane
TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT
Michelle Ceglia, Samantha Wade, Brittany Madrigal
BIG LITTLE LIES
Michelle Ceglia, Nickole Jones, Jocelyn Carpenter
FARGO
Chris Glimsdale, Penny Thompson, Judy Durbacz
MICHAEL JACKSON: SEARCHING FOR NEVERLAND
Karen Dick, Liz Ferguson
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2017
Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Maria Sandoval
TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television – Best Period or Character Make-Up
A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE
Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel
FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne
MUDBOUND
Angie Wells, Carla Brenholtz, Emily Tatum
TWIN PEAKS
Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Mandi Crane
WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER: TEN YEARS LATER
Lindsay Garrison, Laura Peyer, Alex Perrone
TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television – Best Period or Character Hair Styling
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT
Michelle Ceglia, Samantha Wade, Julie Rael
A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE
Dean Banowetz, Lotus Seki, Derrick Spruill
FARGO
Chris Glimsdale, Carol Doran
FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN
Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard
MUDBOUND
Lawrence Davis, Dana Boisseau
TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television – Best Special Effects Make-Up
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson
BLACK MIRROR: “USS CALLISTER”
Tanya Lodge
FARGO
Gail Kennedy, Dave Trainor, Christina Tea Scott
GENIUS
Davina Lamont, Goran Lundstrom
TWIN PEAKS
Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Jamie Kelman
Commercials and Music Videos – Best Make-Up
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN
Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz
FOO FIGHTERS “RUN”
Tony Gardner, Thomas Floutz
KATY PERRY “SWISH SWISH”
Koji Ohmura, April Hutchinson
PINK FEAT. EMINEM “REVENGE” MUSIC VIDEO
KC Mussman, Kathy Jeung
SPECTRUM TV COMMERCIAL “PARENT TEACHER NIGHT”
Edward French, Margaret Beserra-Prentice, Bart Mixon
Commercials and Music Videos – Best Hair Styling
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN
Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives
iPHONE X, DAVID BECKHAM AND SPRINT: GAME CHANGERS
Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Ken Paves
KATY PERRY “SWISH SWISH”
Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz
SELENA GOMEZ “BAD LIAR”
Linda Flowers, Anna Rose Kern, James Sartain
HONDA CAR COMMERCIAL WITH SEAN HAYES “JACK GOES BIG”
Tim Burke, Renee Vaca, Ken Paves
Theatrical Production – Best Make-Up
KING CHARLES lll
Raenae Kuaea; Jazmyn Aubrey
MAMMA MIA
Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus Myers
NIXON IN CHINA
Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia, Donna Levy
SALOME
Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona
THE TALE OF HOFFMAN
Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona, Renee Horner
Theatrical Production – Best Hair Styling
LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
Jessica Mills
MAMMA MIA
Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia
NIXON IN CHINA
Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia, Tim Bohle
THE TALES OF HOFFMAN
Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas
ZOOT SUIT
Jessica Mills, Rick Geyer, Mario Duran
Children and Teen Programming – Best Make-Up
ANNE WITH AN E
Diane Mazur, Larissa Palaszczuk
HENRY DANGER
Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills
JUST ADD MAGIC
Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum
THE THUNDERMANS
Michelle Keck Smith, Chelsea Jolton
WALK THE PRANK
Jennifer Aspinall, Ned Neidhardt
Children and Teen Programming – Best Hair Styling
AN AMERICAN GIRL STORY – IVY & JULIE 1976: A HAPPY BALANCE
Josie Peng, Jennie Lechleidner
HENRY DANGER
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross
JUST ADD MAGIC
Gabrielle Suarez, Desiree Ponce
THE THUNDERMANS
Jeanette (Jani) Kleinbard, Janet Moore
WALK THE PRANK
Ursula Hawks, Mary Howd
Daytime Television – Best Make-Up
THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL
Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jenna Wittman
THE REAL DAYTIME TALKSHOW
Melanie Mills, Glen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton
SUPER SOUL SUNDAY
Derrick Rutledge
DR. PHIL
Cool Benson
Daytime Television – Best Hair Sytling
THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon, Jenna Wittman
THE REAL DAYTIME TALKSHOW
Roberta Gardener Rogers, Ray Dodson, Noogie Thai
SUPER SOUL SUNDAY
Nicole Mangrum
