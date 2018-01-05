Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild 2018 Nominees: ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘I, Tonya’ and More

Every feature on the Oscar shortlist except "Victoria & Abdul" has been included in this year's MUAHS nominations.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) have announced nominations for outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater during 2017. Winners will be announced on Saturday, February 24 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.

This year’s nominees include six of the seven films short listed for the Best Make-Up and Hairstyling Oscar, including “I, Tonya,” “Ghost in the Shell,” and the Netflix tentpole “Bright.” The only Oscar shortlisted film not to earn a MUAHS nomination is “Victoria & Abdul.”

The full nominations list is included below.

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Make-Up

BABY DRIVER

Fionagh Cush, Phyllis Temple

THE BIG SICK

Leo Won, Kirsten Sylvester

GHOST IN THE SHELL

Deborah La Mia Denaver, Jane O’Kane

PITCH PERFECT 3

Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker

WONDER

Naomi Bakstad, Jean Black, Megan Harkness

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Hair

THE BIG SICK

Tonia Ciccone, Toni Roman-Grimm

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY-VOL. 2

Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Cydney Cornell, Susan Buffington

PITCH PERFECT 3

Cheryl Marks, Melissa Malkasian, Andrea Bowman

WONDER

Robert Pandini, Alisa Macmillian

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Csilla Horvath Blake

BRIGHT

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Cristina Waltz, Judy Murdock

DARKEST HOUR

Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis

I, TONYA

Deborah La Mia Denaver, Teresa Vest, Bill Myer

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Hair

ATOMIC BLONDE

Enzo Angileri

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher, Charlotte Hayward

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Kerry Warn, Lizzie Lawson Zeiss, Jaime Leigh McIntosh

DARKEST HOUR

Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody

I, TONYA

Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Special Make-Up Effects

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY-VOL. 2

John Blake, Brian Sipe

DARKEST HOUR

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Mike Hill, Shane Mahan

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Neal Scanlan, Peter Swords King

WONDER

Arjen Tuiten, Michael Nickiforek

TV and New Media Series – Best Contemporary Make-Up

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf

GRACE AND FRANKIE

Robin Siegel, David De Leon, Bonita DeHaven

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

Burton LeBlanc, Talia Reinhold, Erika Caceres

RuPAUL’S DRAG RACE

David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Natasha Marcelina De Poyo

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

TV and New Media Series – Best Contemporary Hair

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

EMPIRE

Melissa Forney, Theresa Fleming, Nolan Kelly

GRACE AND FRANKIE

Julie Rea, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

RuPAUL’S DRAG RACE

Gabriel Villarreal, Hector Yovani Pocasangre

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher

TV and New Media Series – Best Period or Character Make-Up

THE CROWN

Ivana Primorac

GAME OF THRONES

Jane Walker, Nicola Matthews

GLOW

Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

STRANGER THINGS

Amy Forsythe, Jillian Erickson

TV and New Media Series – Best Period or Character Hair Styling

THE CROWN

Ivana Primorac

GAME OF THRONES

Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks

GLOW

Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher

VIKINGS

Dee Corcoran, Zuelika Delaney, Peter Burke

TV and New Media Series – Best Special Make-Up Effects

GAME OF THRONES

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

THE ORVILLE

Howard Berger, Tami Lane, Garett Immell

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier

STRANGER THINGS

Amy Forsythe, Jillian Erickson

THE WALKING DEAD

Greg Nicotero

TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television – Best Contemporary Make-Up

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight

BIG LITTLE LIES

Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont

FARGO

Gail Kennedy, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson

MICHAEL JACKSON: SEARCHING FOR NEVERLAND

Geneva Nash Morgan, Sue Laprelle, April Chaney

TWIN PEAKS

Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Mandi Crane

TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

Michelle Ceglia, Samantha Wade, Brittany Madrigal

BIG LITTLE LIES

Michelle Ceglia, Nickole Jones, Jocelyn Carpenter

FARGO

Chris Glimsdale, Penny Thompson, Judy Durbacz

MICHAEL JACKSON: SEARCHING FOR NEVERLAND

Karen Dick, Liz Ferguson

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2017

Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Maria Sandoval

TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television – Best Period or Character Make-Up

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE

Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne

MUDBOUND

Angie Wells, Carla Brenholtz, Emily Tatum

TWIN PEAKS

Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Mandi Crane

WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER: TEN YEARS LATER

Lindsay Garrison, Laura Peyer, Alex Perrone

TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television – Best Period or Character Hair Styling

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

Michelle Ceglia, Samantha Wade, Julie Rael

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE

Dean Banowetz, Lotus Seki, Derrick Spruill

FARGO

Chris Glimsdale, Carol Doran

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN

Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard

MUDBOUND

Lawrence Davis, Dana Boisseau

TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television – Best Special Effects Make-Up

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

BLACK MIRROR: “USS CALLISTER”

Tanya Lodge

FARGO

Gail Kennedy, Dave Trainor, Christina Tea Scott

GENIUS

Davina Lamont, Goran Lundstrom

TWIN PEAKS

Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Jamie Kelman

Commercials and Music Videos – Best Make-Up

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz

FOO FIGHTERS “RUN”

Tony Gardner, Thomas Floutz

KATY PERRY “SWISH SWISH”

Koji Ohmura, April Hutchinson

PINK FEAT. EMINEM “REVENGE” MUSIC VIDEO

KC Mussman, Kathy Jeung

SPECTRUM TV COMMERCIAL “PARENT TEACHER NIGHT”

Edward French, Margaret Beserra-Prentice, Bart Mixon

Commercials and Music Videos – Best Hair Styling

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives

iPHONE X, DAVID BECKHAM AND SPRINT: GAME CHANGERS

Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Ken Paves

KATY PERRY “SWISH SWISH”

Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz

SELENA GOMEZ “BAD LIAR”

Linda Flowers, Anna Rose Kern, James Sartain

HONDA CAR COMMERCIAL WITH SEAN HAYES “JACK GOES BIG”

Tim Burke, Renee Vaca, Ken Paves

Theatrical Production – Best Make-Up

KING CHARLES lll

Raenae Kuaea; Jazmyn Aubrey

MAMMA MIA

Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus Myers

NIXON IN CHINA

Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia, Donna Levy

SALOME

Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona

THE TALE OF HOFFMAN

Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona, Renee Horner

Theatrical Production – Best Hair Styling

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

Jessica Mills

MAMMA MIA

Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia

NIXON IN CHINA

Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia, Tim Bohle

THE TALES OF HOFFMAN

Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas

ZOOT SUIT

Jessica Mills, Rick Geyer, Mario Duran

Children and Teen Programming – Best Make-Up

ANNE WITH AN E

Diane Mazur, Larissa Palaszczuk

HENRY DANGER

Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills

JUST ADD MAGIC

Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum

THE THUNDERMANS

Michelle Keck Smith, Chelsea Jolton

WALK THE PRANK

Jennifer Aspinall, Ned Neidhardt

Children and Teen Programming – Best Hair Styling

AN AMERICAN GIRL STORY – IVY & JULIE 1976: A HAPPY BALANCE

Josie Peng, Jennie Lechleidner

HENRY DANGER

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

JUST ADD MAGIC

Gabrielle Suarez, Desiree Ponce

THE THUNDERMANS

Jeanette (Jani) Kleinbard, Janet Moore

WALK THE PRANK

Ursula Hawks, Mary Howd

Daytime Television – Best Make-Up

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jenna Wittman

THE REAL DAYTIME TALKSHOW

Melanie Mills, Glen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

SUPER SOUL SUNDAY

Derrick Rutledge

DR. PHIL

Cool Benson

Daytime Television – Best Hair Sytling

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon, Jenna Wittman

THE REAL DAYTIME TALKSHOW

Roberta Gardener Rogers, Ray Dodson, Noogie Thai

SUPER SOUL SUNDAY

Nicole Mangrum

