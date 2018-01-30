Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, and Danny McBride Filmed a Mock ‘Dundee’ Trailer for Super Bowl LII — Watch

The Tourism Australia ad was helmed by Nike and Old Spice veteran Steve Rogers.

Sunday’s Super Bowl marks the biggest American sports event of the year, but Tourism Australia thought of a way to grab a share of the spotlight. The organization will air a trailer for a fake, fourth “Crocodile Dundee” film starring some of film and television’s biggest stars from Down Under, including Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Luke Bracey, two Hemsworth brothers (Chris and Liam), and “I, Tonya” Oscar nominee Margot Robbie (playing beer-lover named Lil’ Donk). Directed by commercial veteran Steve Rogers, the teaser for “Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home” was produced by Rimfire Films, a production company co-founded by original “Crocodile Dundee” lead Paul Hogan.

Despite a stocked supporting cast of Aussies, the pretend flick — which has its own website and Twitter account — centers on an a Yankee lout, Brian Dundee (Danny McBride), the illegitimate son of Hogan’s Mick, who has gone missing. Desperate to find the elder Dundee, Australia’s prime minister (Jackman) and others fly in Brian, assigning native Wally Jr. (Tourism Australia ambassador Chris Hemsworth) as his guide. Their search is apparently threatened by a Murdochian newspaper owner (Crowe).

It has been 17 years since an actual “Crocodile Dundee” installment was released. The franchise debut was the world’s second-highest grossing film of 1986, edged out slightly by “Top Gun.” Previously, Hogan starred in the ubiquitous “Come and say G’Day” ads, another tourism push.

Next question: What do we need to do to make this real?

Watch the Super Bowl commercial below, and check out others for “Black Panther” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

