‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Dead at 35

The former "Glee" star pleaded guilty last fall to possession of child pornography.

Mark Salling has died at the age of 35. The former “Glee” star was reportedly found near a riverbed by his home in Sunland, Los Angeles. TMZ reports Salling’s death was a possible suicide, but the L.A. coroner has not yet confirmed the cause of death.

The actor made headlines last year for pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. The search warrant for Salling’s arrest found more than 50,000 images of child porn on his computer. Salling’s sentencing was scheduled for March 7. He was set to ask the judge for four to seven years in prison.

Salling is best known for starring as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Ryan Murphy’s FOX musical series “Glee,” in which he starred opposite Lea Michelle, Corey Monteith, and Amber Riley. He reprised his role as Puck for the 2011 movie “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.” Salling was nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards as a member of the “Glee” ensemble.