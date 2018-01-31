Remembering Mark Salling: ’Glee’ Co-Stars Weigh in on the Loss of One of Their Own

Former cast and crew members pay their respects to Salling, who played Puck in the hit musical series.

Following the news that “Glee” star Mark Salling died of an apparent suicide on Tuesday, a select number of former cast and crew members of the series took to social media to pay their respects. The majority of individuals involved with the Fox musical have remained silent thus far, likely given the controversy Salling — who played Puck in the series — was embroiled in at the time of his death. In 2015, the actor was arrested on child pornography charges, leading to his removal from “Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets” and culminating in an eventual guilty plea. He was facing up to four to seven years in prison and was scheduled for sentencing in March.

The list of people who did speak out after the news of Salling’s death broke includes stars Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, and Iqbal Theba. Morrison, who played glee club teacher Will Schuester, posted an Instagram photo of himself alongside Salling and the late Cory Monteith. Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, liked and commented on the photo with a heart emoji. Lynch, who played Coach Sue Sylvester, said to a TMZ reporter that the death was “tragic” and that she was “brokenhearted.”

Tim Davis, a vocal arranger for the series, addressed the controversy surrounding Salling in a series of tweets, writing: “Today we lost another #Glee cast member. Yes, he committed crimes against children. Yes, it’s horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments.”

Check out all of the tributes to the actor below, which include tweets from director Paris Barclay and cinematographer Joaquin Sedillo.

😇😔😇 A post shared by Matthew Morrison (@_matthew.morrison_) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:33pm PST

Oh Mark — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) January 30, 2018

Today we lost another #Glee cast member.Yes, he committed crimes against children.Yes, it's horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments. — Tim Davis (@loudmouthmuch) January 30, 2018

Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes. I'm just saying stop adding to his family's pain. This was their son. If you're without sin, feel free to cast stones. — Tim Davis (@loudmouthmuch) January 30, 2018

It’s a painful loss, again. Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling pic.twitter.com/g6kx4MWToV — Paris Barclay (@Harparbar) January 30, 2018

Devistating… 💔 Suicide is never the answer. — Joaquin Sedillo (@JOAQUINSEDILLO) January 30, 2018

