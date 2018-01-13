Mark Wahlberg Is Donating His ‘All the Money in the World’ Reshoot Salary to Time’s Up in Michelle Williams’ Name

He received $1.5 million, while she was paid only $1,000.

Mark Wahlberg is donating the $1.5 million he received for “All the Money in the World” reshoots to the Time’s Up legal fund in Michelle Williams’ name. His payment received scrutiny and backlash when it was revealed that Williams, his co-star in the Ridley Scott–directed thriller, only received $80 per day for the reshoots — especially because both actors are represented by the same agency, William Morris Endeavor.

“Over the last few days my reshoot fee for ‘All The Money in the World’ has become an importnat topic of conversation. I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name,” Wahlberg said in a statement.

The reshoots were necessitated by Scott’s decision to have Christopher Plummer replace Kevin Spacey in the role of John Paul Getty after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by several men. They were done just a month and a half before the film’s scheduled release date, which was not delayed.

WME issued a statement of its own: