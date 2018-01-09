‘All the Money in the World’: Mark Wahlberg Was Paid Millions More Than Michelle Williams For Reshoots — Report

The Washington Post estimates that Wahlberg earned $2 million for the 10 days he spent re-filming his scenes in the Ridley Scott drama.

“All the Money in the World” could be facing another controversy over reports that Mark Wahlberg made millions more than Michelle Williams for reshoots. The Washington Post was the first to report on the actors’ salaries back in November when the reshoots were starting production, but now the pay difference is back in the conversation thanks to a tweet from Jessica Chastain that states she heard Williams only made $80 a day compared to the millions Wahlberg earned.

I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She’s a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film. https://t.co/VzGA2ucAjV — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 9, 2018

The Post’s first story on the topic estimated Wahlberg was making $2 million for approximately 10 days of work. Producers originally stated that the actors all agreed to be paid modestly for the reshoots since they were happening because director Ridley Scott needed to replace accused sexual abuser Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer. A source told The Post that Williams agreed to a figure in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or less but that Wahlberg demanded more and received a six-figure salary.

Ridley Scott told USA Today that Wahlberg and Williams “came in free” and agreed to reshoot their scenes opposite Plummer for no money, but The Post report directly refutes that claim in regards to Wahlberg. Williams didn’t hesitate to agree to the reshoots, telling USA Today that she said to producers they could have her salary and her Thanksgiving holiday if it meant saving the film.

“I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me,” Williams told USA Today. “And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

“I adore (Scott), worship him, would do anything for him,” Williams said. “I hated that this man’s time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught. So when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled. I was enlivened, it picked me up off the couch a little bit and got me excited.”

As The Post notes in their initial report, Wahlberg is notorious for demanding high salaries. An anonymous source told the newspaper that “All is the Lost” director J.C. Chandor dropped out of “Deepwater Horizon” during development because Wahlberg’s pay requirement was too much of the budget. The reshoots for “All the Money in the World” cost around $10 million, which would put Wahlberg’s $2 million at 20% of the additional budget.

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave