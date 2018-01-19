‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ Trailer: Sparks Fly in Teen Superhero Romance From ‘Underground’ Creator

Freeform's new show follows an interracial romance with mysterious powers, from "Underground" creator Joe Pokaski.

Marvel Comics continues to rule television as well as movies, with such hits as Hulu’s “Runaways,” FX’s “Legion,” and Netflix’s “Jessica Jones” earning critical praise and many fans. The latest Marvel-inspired show is heading to Freeform in June, this time adding a sweet teen romance spin to the superhero origin story. In this first preview, we can see “Cloak & Dagger” may be more than meets the eye.

Per the official synopsis: “‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to control the power of darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart.”

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” stars Olivia Holt (“Same Kind of Different as Me”), Aubrey Joseph (“The Night Of”), Gloria Reuben (“Mr. Robot”), and J.D. Evermore (“Rectify,” “True Detective”). The series was created by “Underground” co-creator and executive producer Joe Pokaski, who comes by his first solo creation from writing and producing stints on “Heroes,” “Daredevil,” and “CSI.”

In the first sneak peak, Tandy and Tyrone meet-cute at a rowdy college party, before he discovers she has stolen his wallet. When he sets off chasing her, they discover their mysterious powers for the first time. Watch the sparks fly below.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” will premiere on Freeform during a two-night event, beginning on June 7.